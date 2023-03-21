America's Got Talent winner Paul Zerdin brings 'Puppet Man' tour to Bedford

Meet new characters at the show

Paul Zerdin

The winner of America’s Got Talent 2015 Paul Zerdin has announced a new UK tour for 2023 – and it will be at Bedford Quarry Theatre this September.

The last few years have been extremely busy for Paul on both sides of the Atlantic since his $1million America’s Got Talent win. He had a headline residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip for six months in 2016. In 2017 and 2018 he appeared on spin-off shows ‘America’s Got Talent - The Champions’ and ‘Britain’s Got Talent - The Champions’.

Since then, Paul has toured the US and UK with his critically acclaimed shows ‘All Mouth’, ‘Puppet Party’ and ‘Hands Free’. The latter has been filmed for a TV release next year.

Paul said: “I am so excited to be back on the road later this year and I especially can’t wait to introduce you to my new characters which have really unsettled my existing dysfunctional sponge family, and it’s my most personal show yet.”

The show will be in Bedford on Friday, September 15.

