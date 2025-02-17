The Ultimate MOD Revue coming to Bedford this March

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Well to be specific 'The Goldhawks' are, and they are bringing their high energy live music show to Bedford Corn Exchange. For one night only (March 15th) the team, who previously toured their highly acclaimed 'Quadrophenia - The Album Live!' and 'Tommy' productions, both faithful tributes to The Who's seminal rock operas, present 'The Ultimate MOD Revue'.

Brand new for 2025, the Revue is brought to life by a band of five top class musicians, who have racked up over a century of hard graft on the touring and recording circuit between them. The revue doesn't need to reach back quite that far however, with the epic rise of MOD subculture really taking hold in the early sixties with bands such as The Who and Small Faces taking centre stage.

As is often the case with a cultural movement, the MOD scene was in constant evolution for the next few decades and 'The Ultimate MOD Revue' includes a breadth of MOD hits from across the decades to reflect this, as Musician and Co-producer Colin Jones explains: "Whenever you are paying tribute to an artist or genre through music, we've learned that it's so important to include the hits, the big numbers that millions of people remember dancing to, meeting their partners to; the soundtrack to their life defining moments. With the MOD Revue, the challenge was actually streamlining the set into a show that can be performed in just one night! Obviously we've got songs from The Who, The Jam, Small Faces and The Kinks - but we've got some amazing songs from the likes of The Spencer Davis Group, Booker T and the MGs, The Action as well as more recent contributions from the likes of Ocean Colour Scene. There really is something for everyone and it’s so much fun performing these huge songs, to audiences that are really into the music."

The band have all the skills required to recreate the unique sound of the acts they are paying tribute to, with authentic guitars, crunching Hammond organ sounds and even a touch of brass! The music is backed by huge projection of bespoke film to fully transport you back to the glory days. This is a show for MODS old and new, 60s fans and music lovers of all ages - get your tickets now!

Tickets available direct from Bedford Corn Exchange: www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk/