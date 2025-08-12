Zaynab and Connor work in an American Candy store. It’s closing time and a customer still hasn’t left. 10 minutes later, they’re hiding her unconscious body in a basement....

Join us at The Place Theatre on 13th September for American Candy. Produced by The Mango Ensemble.

Zaynab and Connor work in an American Candy store. It’s closing time and a customer still hasn’t left. 10 minutes later, they’re hiding her unconscious body in a basement. In the following commotion, their secrets are revealed. A thrilling dark comedy about capitalism, corruption and the distrust it generates. And how these anxieties have been projected onto minorities. We ask how we can ultimately band together, create community and challenge these issues together, head on!

“You know, I took a cruise out to the Pacific once. Right into the blue. The edge of the world. Do you know what I found? American Candy. Wrappers as far as the eye can see. Great islands of the stuff. Whole new continents. Land masses so thick you could stand on them…”

https://www.theplacebedford.org.uk/shows/american-candy/