The love story behind the world's best-loved hymn set to be revealed at Moggerhanger Park

After the phenomenal success of its debut tour of Ireland in April, the original stage play Forever Mine will visit Moggerhanger Park in October with two intimate performances in this iconic venue.

2023 marks the 250th anniversary of “Amazing Grace” – the world’s best-loved hymn and one of the most recorded songs of all time.

At its heart, Amazing Grace tells the dramatic story of its author John Newton. The UK tour of Forever Mine will be performed in many of the iconic historic venues where the events of this true story took place, retracing the steps of John Newton’s life.

This original stage play is based on letters, diaries and historical writings, and encompasses both John Newton's dramatic transformation from slave trader to clergyman and eventual abolitionist as well as the passionate love story between Newton and his wife Mary (nicknamed Polly). Although set in the 18th century, this moving narrative will resonate with modern audiences.

The drama also looks honestly at John Newton’s role in the slave trade including his continued involvement for six years after his conversion in 1748. It traces his slow journey to repentance and his later work supporting the campaign for abolition as mentor to William Wilberforce.

As the home of the Thornton family, Moggerhanger Park has a historic connection with this story. John Thornton was Newton’s patron and Henry Thornton was a cousin of William Wilberforce. The house itself was used as a venue for meetings of the abolition movement. Come and experience an intimate 'At Home' performance of this great story in the very rooms where the Abolitionists would have met and enjoy an evening in this historic setting that was very close to the story of John Newton.

One powerful distinctive of this costume drama is that it elevates the lesser known voices of the abolition movement including black writer Olaudah Equiano and tells the virtually unknown story of Ukawsaw Gronniosaw (also known as James Albert) who is considered the first published African in Britain.

Forever Mine is brought to life by a stellar cast of professional actors starring Ellis Wells as John Newton, Susie Garvey-Williams as Polly Newton, Gideon Asuming as Olaudah Equiano and Christian Gerring as William Wilberforce.

Forever Mine will be at Moggerhanger Park on Friday, October 20 with performances at 3pm and 7.30pm. Tickets £20.