Back by popular demand!

Renowned worldwide for their high-energy spectacular showmanship, their viral video Bring Me Sunshine and for being the first live band to reach the final rounds of Britain’s Got Talent, The Jive Aces have firmly established themselves the UK’s No.1 Jive & Swing band.

The in-demand sextet average 300 shows a year and have worked with Van Morrison, Keely Smith and performed for Her Majesty the Queen. They headlined and sold-out the Royal Albert Hall and thousands of festivals, theatres, dance halls, etc, in 35 countries, including Buckingham Palace for the Coronation Festival, Trafalgar Square for the Olympics and major theatre tours in the USA.

The new albums "Diggin' The Roots Vol.1 Rockin' Rhythm & Blues" and "Vol.2: Hot Jazz" are a journey into the two branches of music that makes up the Jive Aces signature sound, proving that vintage music is very much timelessly classic.

The Jive Aces return to Bedford

Their performance at the 2015 Glastonbury Festival was listed by the Daily Telegraph as one of the festival’s highlights.