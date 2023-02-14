The Greatest Showman themed workshop at Bedford's The Place theatre this half term
It’s for youngsters aged 12 to 17
Youngsters can join A The Greatest Showman themed three-day workshop at The Place in Bedford this half term.
Places are still available for the immersive and interactive workshop is for young people aged 12 to 17, which runs for three days from tomorrow.
The team will be using The Greatest Showman for inspiration; creating scenes, characters, moments and loads of cool snippets inspired by this incredible movie.