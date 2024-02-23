The Funny Mummy comes to Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Funny Mummy show is on tour and has been selling out at venues across the country, and having an incredible reaction from audiences (Charlotte from Woolwich fell off her chair laughing at a show recently: she managed to save her crisps from the fall – legend!).

If you're a parent, and you need a laugh, then this show is for you!

The show has been designed with parents in mind: written and performed by Alyssa herself who is not only a parent but co-founder of Bring Your Own Baby Comedy.

The Funny Mummy

Alyssa has performed comedy to thousands of parents across the country including the West End and says 'most parents want to feel like its not just them that has no idea what they are doing and it isn't. Children don't come with a manual, we are all winging it'.

Alyssa's comedy music videos and sketches have gone viral on Netmums and Facebook and she has starred on BBC, ITV and SKY