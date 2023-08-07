Suzanne Noble returns to The Place in Bedford with tribute to Dorothy Fields

After a 35-year hiatus, accomplished actress and singer Suzanne Noble is set to make her triumphant return to the stage at The Place Theatre in Bedford.

On September 8, Noble will bring to life a captivating musical tribute titled If they could see me now: The words & music of Dorothy Fields.

This show promises to be a musical journey through time, celebrating the legacy of the legendary lyricist Dorothy Fields. Fields, known for her iconic contributions to the American songbook, has penned timeless classics like Hey, Big Spender, I Can't Give You Anything But Love, and A Fine Romance.

Suzanne Noble as Dorothy Fields

Directed by the cabaret artist and opera singer Melinda Hughes and accompanied by seasoned West End musical director Paul Maguire, Noble is set to captivate audiences with her earthy charisma and unparalleled stage presence.

"Noble brings Fields' fascinating life story to life with an irresistible earthy charisma," states Cabaret Scene, a testament to her ability to transport the audience back in time while sharing Fields' career highlights and lowlights.

Fields' collaborations with some of the biggest names in music – including Jerome Kern, Jimmy McHugh, and Cy Coleman – span over 40 years and solidify her as a true legend of the American songbook. This tribute promises to put Fields firmly back in the spotlight, where her genius belongs.

"Suzanne Noble's tribute to Dorothy Fields is more than just a musical performance. It is a heartfelt homage to one of the most influential lyricists of the 20th century," says Noble herself. Fields' work has touched the hearts of audiences worldwide, and this tribute is a celebration of her enduring impact on music history.