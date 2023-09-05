News you can trust since 1845
Strictly Come Barn Dancing comes to Ampthill

Local charity Carers in Bedfordshire to host fundraising family friendly evening of dance fun.
By Laura Sherwood-KingContributor
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:15 BST
Thanks to the generous support of local band Stampede, Carers in Bedfordshire are hosting a fundraising evening of food, fun and dancing for folks of all ages and every dance abilities on Friday 22nd September at Parkside Hall Ampthill from 6.45pm.

Dancing starts at 7pm with full guidance from the band's caller who will introduce and teach everyone the steps to the simple and fun traditional dances from across the UK and America. After some practise the fun really starts accompanied by live fiddle, flute and accordion music.

Adults tickets are £10.50 with children at just £6.50. Ticket prices include delicious fresh pizza delivered ready for the interval break to keep energy levels high for more dancing.

A fundraising bar, tuck shop and games will keep the family entertained and well fed. The venue is fully accessible with lots of parking for guests.

Tickets for the event are limited and can be booked via the What's On pages on the charities web site https://carersinbeds.org.uk/ or by calling 0300 111 1919.

