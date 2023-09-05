Watch more videos on Shots!

Thanks to the generous support of local band Stampede, Carers in Bedfordshire are hosting a fundraising evening of food, fun and dancing for folks of all ages and every dance abilities on Friday 22nd September at Parkside Hall Ampthill from 6.45pm.

Dancing starts at 7pm with full guidance from the band's caller who will introduce and teach everyone the steps to the simple and fun traditional dances from across the UK and America. After some practise the fun really starts accompanied by live fiddle, flute and accordion music.

Adults tickets are £10.50 with children at just £6.50. Ticket prices include delicious fresh pizza delivered ready for the interval break to keep energy levels high for more dancing.

