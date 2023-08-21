Step out under the stars with Sue Ryder in Bedford and celebrate the memory of a loved one

Residents are invited to walk this October to remember the life of someone special

Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford will return on the evening of Saturday, October 14, starting at Everard Meadow, and it is hoped hundreds of walkers will lace up their trainers in support.

Open to everyone from the local community, the event is an opportunity to get together to remember and pay tribute to loved ones who have died, raise funds and help Sue Ryder create a future where everyone has access to expert compassionate care and support at the end of their life or following a bereavement.

Registration begins at 5.30pm with a pre-walk glow stick fitness dance session to help people limber up and live entertainment to build the party atmosphere. At 7pm walkers sporting fancy dress, flashing headwear and neon face paint will choose to walk the 5k or 10k route along the beautiful Bedford Embankment and through Russell Park with live entertainment en route.

Participants stepping out for Sue Ryder at a Starlight Hike event

There will also be an opportunity for participants to place a poignant dedication during the event in honour of someone special to them. Crossing the finishing line, walkers will be rewarded with a well-deserved medal and the knowledge that they've done something amazing to remember those close.

Last year Sue Ryder provided over 830,000 hours of care to thousands of families across the country, including from its Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger. Sue Ryder also provides bereavement support, including an online community forum, free bereavement counselling service, personalised text support and new Grief Kind Spaces in Milton Ernest and Moggerhanger.

Nick Burr, senior community fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “It’s wonderful to be able to bring our community together again this year for a special evening in celebration of loved ones, while raising funds so that Sue Ryder can continue to be there when it matters for families going through the most difficult times of their lives.

“Our Sue Ryder teams work tirelessly to ensure that our patient’s symptoms and pain are managed so that the end of people’s lives can instead be filled with friendship, family, and love in those final moments together.

“By taking part in Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford you will be helping us to provide more expert and compassionate palliative care and bereavement support to more people, so pull on your brightest outfits and join us this October for a night under the stars.”

Sign up now for Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford atsueryder.org/starlightbedford

Tickets are £15 for adults and £6 for children aged 6-17. Children 5 and under go free. Register before September 10 to receive 20% off adult ticket price.