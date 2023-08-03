Soho Cinders is coming to Bedford this August

This summer the Bedford Marianettes are bringing Soho Cinders to the University Theatre, and it's not to be missed.

Edgy, fun and deliciously naughty, Soho Cinders celebrates the capital’s most colourful district and this August it's coming to Bedford.

When impoverished student Robbie becomes romantically involved with engaged London Mayoral candidate James Prince, his lap-dancing step-sisters become the least of his problems!

James and Robbie’s worlds collide forcing them to fight for their own fairy-tale ending in this hilarious, satirical twist on the classic Cinderella story. The potent mix of politics, sex-scandals and true love come together in this contemporary musical with an infectious score that you’ll be humming long past the stroke of midnight!

The Cast of Soho Cinders

The Bedford Marianettes are passionate about local amateur musical theatre. They produce at least two musicals a year in Bedford and showcase the incredible talent from across our region.

The Marianettes were founded in 1960 by Eric and Joan Pates who between them directed and choreographed over 150 shows. They retired in 2007 and the Marianettes have been welcoming a variety of both new and experienced creatives ever since.

Soho Cinders runs this summer from August 16th - 19th at the Bedford University Theatre.

