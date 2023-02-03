Back in the Habit

Don’t miss this eagerly anticipated production of the Broadway and UK smash hit musical Sister Act, performed by The Bedford Marianettes.

Disco diva Deloris’ life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Placed under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she shouldn’t be found – a convent! Encouraged to help the struggling choir, she helps her fellow sisters find their true voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Featuring original music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted) and songs inspired by Motown, soul and disco, this heavenly musical is joyous and uplifting in equal measures. A musical sent from above, Sister Act is the brilliant, must-see show which raises the spirits and warms the soul time after time.

The Bedford Marianettes are passionate about local amateur musical theatre. They produce at least two musicals a year in Bedford (our current home being at Trinity Arts & Leisure), which aim to showcase the incredible local talent.

The Marianettes were founded in 1960 by Eric and Joan Pates who between them directed and choreographed over 150 shows. They retired in 2007 and the Marianettes have been welcoming a variety of both new and experienced creatives ever since.

Sister Act runs February 15 - 18t at Trinity Arts & Leisure, Bromham Road, Bedford.

Tickets are £18 (£16 concessions) and are available online here.