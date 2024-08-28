Remi Harris Hot Club Trio to appear at Stevington Village Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the UK’s most exciting guitarists, Remi Harris is joined by double bassist Tom Moore and rhythm guitarist Chris Nesbitt to present an enthralling evening of gypsy jazz and blues.

The event will be held in Stevington Village Hall, Court Lane, Stevington, on September 14. Doors open at 6.45pm. Tickets are priced at £20, contact: [email protected]

"He's an absolutely extraordinary musician" Jamie Cullum, BBC Radio 2

"If you are a guitar player and you haven't done so already, you need to check out Remi Harris. But just as you've got to grips with him being one of the UK's foremost gypsy jazz guitarists, he'll go and throw you a brilliant curveball," says Rob Laing.

The Remi Harris Hot Club Trio.

"Remi is a sublime blues-rock player too – so good he's been out wowing audiences with his own Peter Green tribute tour, Man Of The World”.

Combining musical virtuosity with passion and flair, this dynamic trio deliver a mesmerising show inspired by Django Reinhardt, Peter Green, Wes Montgomery, Jimi Hendrix and Joe Pass.