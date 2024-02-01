Panacea Museum reopens for 2024 with new exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Panacea Museum in Bedford has reopened today with a new exhibition.

The team have been working hard over the winter months to prepare the museum spaces, including several new displays and uncovering many items which have not been on show before.

The museum’s main entrance and welcome spaces have been relocated to 11 Newnham Road. This will be a familiar building for many Bedfordians, as it sits at the junction of Castle Road and Newnham Road.

The new museum entrance, on Newnham Road in Bedford

The Panacea Museum tells the story of the Panacea Society – a Christian group formed in the early twentieth century who created their own 'Garden of Eden' in the centre of Bedford. The museum is located across several Victorian buildings that formed the community’s headquarters, including ‘The Haven’ (the new entrance building’) ‘Castleside’ and the ‘Founder’s House’. The museum is set in beautifully - kept grounds, already beginning to bud with the first signs of Spring.

Panacea: A Cure for All Ills

This new exhibition opens today (February 1), exploring the ministry which gave the Panacea Society its name. Originally titled 'The Community of the Holy Ghost', their more famous name came later, connected with their international Healing offer. The Society sent out linen squares, blessed by their leader Octavia, these were placed in water to make a therapeutic elixir. This exhibition explains the origins of the Healing, how it became so well-known, and why it finally ended.

The museum is open 10am to 4pm, from today until March 30. Last entry to the museum is 3.30pm. Entry to the museum and exhibition is free.