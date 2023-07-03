News you can trust since 1845
Panacea Museum in Bedford holds evening of discussion about its 'Garden of Eden'

It’s an evening of discussion, learning and a little bit of magic
By Victoria KahlContributor
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 12:07 BST

The gardens of the Panacea Society held a very special meaning for its members.

They believed it to be the original site of the Garden of Eden as described in the bible, and waited for the second coming of Jesus Christ, which they also believed would happen here in Bedford.

On Thursday, July 6 the Panacea Museum will be hosting an inspiring evening of discussion, learning and a little bit of magic, to be held onsite in the rooms and gardens.

Gardens of the Panacea Museum- Zara MatthewsGardens of the Panacea Museum- Zara Matthews
Gardens of the Panacea Museum- Zara Matthews
The Panacea Charitable Trust operates both the museum and the Centre for the Critical Study of Apocalyptic and Millenarian Movements (CenSAMM). CenSAMM promotes high-quality critical and academic research into apocalyptic and millenarian movements across time, place and culture. The Academic Directors of CenSAMM have organised this event to explore and celebrate the idea of ‘sacred gardens’.

Dr Alastair Lockhart (Hughes Hall, University of Cambridge) will open the event with the topic “The Meaning of the Panacea Society’s Garden” delving into the Society’s idea of ‘England’s green and pleasant land’ and the way in which these gardens on Albany Road became a sacred site for believers in Mabel ‘Octavia’ Barltrop and her teachings.

Dr Jenny Butler (University College, Cork) will be diving into the fantastical, focusing on the cultural importance of fae creatures, with the piece “From Otherworldly Landscapes to the Bottom of the Garden: Cultural Representations of Fairies and their Abodes”.

After the speakers, there will be an opportunity to ask questions, chat further and enjoy refreshments in the gardens.

The event runs from 4pm to 5.30pm at the museum on Newnham Road. You can book tickets here www.panaceamuseum.org/events and find out more about CenSAMM here www.censamm.org

