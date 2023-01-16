Over 65s invited to try out gym, pool and fitness classes for free at retirement village near Bedford

Fitness class at Inspired villages

Elderswell retirement village, in Turvey, is hosting a Wellness Day on January 19 with over 65s in the community invited to try out the state-of-the-art gym facilities, pool and fitness classes completely free.

Managed by Iater living operator, Inspired Villages, Elderswell offers state-of-the-art facilities open to both residents and the community. The first phase of the village completed in summer 2022 and includes 76 homes and the village centre, which houses a restaurant, café, wellness centre (featuring a fitness studio, gym and jacuzzi pool), and library.

The open day at Elderswell takes place from 10am – 3pm and will give visitors a chance to have a tour of the village’s wellness facilities, take part in a range of classes and learn more about memberships.

Classes on offer include:

11am – Chair yoga1pm – Swing and dance class2.30pm – Meditation session

Duncan Victorin, Wellbeing Navigator at Elderswell, comments: “Regardless of age or ability, we recognise that keeping active is important for supporting both mental and physical wellbeing, which is why we have dedicated ‘Wellness Navigators’ at every village.

“The Wellness Day is the perfect opportunity for both beginners and regular gym-goers to come and learn more about what we offer and how we can support everyone’s varying needs with tailored fitness plans. Whether you’re into weightlifting or want to get back into dancing, there is something for everyone and I’m looking forward to seeing some new faces.”

To book your place, please call 01234 865 100.

