New Scuba Diving Centre coming to Kempston with open day

Dive With Jimmy specialises in teaching both British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC) and Scuba Schools International (SSI) courses, from beginner recreational courses through to extended range and technical courses. Being conveniently located in Kempston, provides easy access and travel to many UK diving sites. Whether you want to learn how to dive or develop new skills, Dive With Jimmy will give its students the best training and knowledge to help them in their scuba diving journey.

For those of you who have just booked a holiday and would like get your next diving qualification ahead of your trip, Dive With Jimmy will be able to help you along with your next steps. With years experience and excellent knowledge, they are able to give each student the best experience to get the most from their diving.

On May 6, Dive With Jimmy will be hosting an open day from 11am to 3pm. Come along to see their new premises, discover some amazing offers and find out more about how you can progress with your scuba diving. There will be activities for the kids, great coffee and plenty of information.

Register your interest on the Facebook event – keep an eye on the page as we will be updating it with further information about all the exciting things that will be available at the open day https://facebook.com/events/s/open-day/2699156003586562/