Sitar maestro Lakshay Mohan is set to perform at The Place in Bedford this week.

The concert follows on from the huge success of his brother Aayush Mohan’s concert in July. Lakshay Mohan is considered one of the finest Sitar Maestros of India. Treatment of “Raga” (melodic structures in Indian music) with purity and finesse is a hallmark of his performances.

Lakshay made his UK debut at the Royal Festival Hall on March 5, 2022 for the centenary celebrations of Ravi Shankar. He performed with Anoushka Shankar, John McLaughlin and other prominent musicians in this concert. He received training from the lineage of Maihar "Gharana" (school) of music, which goes back to the famous musician "Tansen", who was the most prominent figure of Indian classical music in Mughal courts of India during the 16th century.

Lakshay Mohan live in concert

Lakshay Mohan has also performed at prestigious venues worldwide, including Symphony Space New York, Berklee College Boston, Central Conservatory of Music China and Abbey Theatre Dublin, to name a few. He will be accompanied by tabla players Dhanraj Persaud and Gurdain Rayatt, both accomplished and sought-after performers in their own right.