Marston Moretaine Care Home Invite Families to Pick Up a Packed Lunch During School Holidays

Blakelands Lodge care home in Marston Moretaine is offering a helping hand to local families during the school holidays by handing out nutritious packed lunches for the little ones.

‘Let’s Do Lunch’ will run Monday to Friday until Monday 4th September. Families will be able to pop to Blakelands Lodge between 11:00 and 14:00 and pick up a packed lunch for the children, including sandwiches, fruit, a drink, and some tasty treats.

The Home Manager at Blakelands Lodge, James Eeles-Feeney, said,

‘The summer holidays can feel like a long time for parents and finding activities to keep the kids occupied can quickly become a big expense. We hope that our packed lunches will provide some support and reassurance for families who are wanting to make the most of their time together this summer.

Let's Do Lunch at Blakelands Lodge

‘We’re always looking for ways to support our community, whether it be by bringing people together for exciting events such as our upcoming Summer Fete or offering a helping hand to those who might need it.

‘Our residents are excited to help put all the packed lunches together and they can’t wait to say hello to everyone!’

There’s no need to reserve a packed lunch, just pop to Blakelands Lodge care home, Gee View, Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, MK43 2AH. To find out more, please call 01234 862 629, email [email protected] or visit www.idealcarehomes.co.uk.

