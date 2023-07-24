Make the most of your summer snaps as Bedford Camera Club invites new members to join

Were you disappointed with your photographs this summer?

Whether you were using a smartphone or a camera, if you just wanted a few family snaps, then your results were probably OK.

However, if you wanted to remember a special moment, or try to be a little more creative to make your pictures stand out amongst your friends or on social media, then your photography skills may need a boost.

Summer Photography

Bedford Camera Club has been voted by its members as one of the friendliest clubs around. It meets every Tuesday from October to April, and has a varied programme of workshops, speakers, and competitions. Just what you need to improve your photography.

Some of its members are experts, who have won major photography competitions or have professional distinctions, but most of the members are just like you, wanting to take better pictures and perhaps produce that standout winning shot. Whoever you talk to at the club, they will be happy to help with support and advice to take your image-making to the next level.

The club said: “Whether it is creating a family photobook, turning your photographs into wall art, or learning the techniques that professionals use. We will be covering most photography topics in our workshops and lectures week by week.