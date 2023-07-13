News you can trust since 1845
Magic mind reading goose set to appear in Bedford this summer

It’s part of Bedfringe – which starts on July 20
By Chris GarsideContributor
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 15:55 BST

A mind reading goose will be appearing in Bedford as part of a comedy magic show.

Magician Chris Garside has partnered up with Ian Manly who is the current president of the Watford Association of Magicians (WAM) to produce Now That’s Magic on July 21 at the Quarry Theatre in Bedford as part of the Bedfringe festival 2023.

The show features astonishing magic, comedy ventriloquism and a mind reading goose.

Ian Manly (Left), Chris Garside (Right)Ian Manly (Left), Chris Garside (Right)
Ian Manly (Left), Chris Garside (Right)
Bedfringe is in its 16th year and will be running from July 20 to 30 with over 140 shows, in 11 days, across four venues. Overseeing proceedings is the festival director James Pharaoh who has recently been awarded an MBE.

Producing the show under KE Productions is award-winning family entertainer Chris Garside who runs the company Krisgar Entertainments.

Chris said: “As a full time entertainer despite performing mostly at children’s birthday parties my core belief is everyone should be entertained; even the adults. My style of comedy uses lots of double meaning without straying into ‘blue comedy’ or becoming rude. I’ve regularly been asked if I’d consider performing a show ‘just for adults’, which is why this year I’ve decided to produce Now That’s Magic.”

‘Now That’s Magic’ promises a mini variety show packed full of comedy, magic and ventriloquism with nods towards magical greats such as Paul Daniels and will have audiences chuckling away without relying on obscenities much like the days of Tommy Cooper. Chris Garside will be kept in toe by his (ventriloquist puppet) Granny and Ian Manly will attempt to read a volunteers mind using the powers of his magic mind reading goose.

Find out more about what’s in store this Bedfringe – or buy tickets – at the Bedfringe website.

Related topics:BedfordMagicMBE