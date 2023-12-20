Love Bedford: What's on in town this festive season - from Santa's grotto to adventure golf

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Christmas Day Aconchego Português Grocery and Café in Church Arcade is going to be open and welcomes friends and family to visit to enjoy time together in town. Don’t miss their delicious Pastel de Natas (Portuguese custard tarts) and freshly ground coffee. Visit website.

He’s behind you….!!! During the time between Christmas and New Year, a visit to the pantomime is just the tonic! Cinderella at Bedford Corn Exchange is the perfect family-friendly, laugh-out-loud treat that’s fun for the young and the young at heart. There are two performances each day, 11am and 3pm from to December 21 to 31. Purchase tickets online priced from £16. Book tickets.

We Are Tencelebrates the first decade of The Higgins Bedford with artworks chosen by the people of Bedford. To celebrate this milestone, they asked some of the amazing people that they have worked with during this time to choose an artwork from their collection. The result is a vibrant mix of paintings and prints of old favourites and rarely shown works.

The Love Bedford Wreath

If you’ve not already discovered this fabulous exhibition, then make a point of visiting in the in the New Year, as it’s about to come to an end on January 28.

Getting ready for the New Year? Pop in with the children and have a go at crafty activities to get you in the mood. Drop into The Higgins any time between 1pm and 3pm on Wednesday, December 27 or Thursday, December 28. This event is FREE! and there’s no need to book. Visit website.

The film of the festive season is Wonka, a 2023 musical fantasy film which tells the original story of Willy Wonka a character in the 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl featuring his early days as an eccentric chocolatier. The film stars Timothée Chalamet in the title role and Hugh Grant as Oompa Loompa. Showings at Vue Cinema every day except Christmas Day. Book online for super saver tickets from £4.99. Book tickets.

Don’t forget to get your Christmas selfies. The Love Bedford Christmas Wreath at the Silver Faces will be in place until January 2. This year’s wreath even has a seat! Then head over to Harpur Square where the town Christmas tree has space inside to pose for photos. The Harpur Suite steps are a good place to gather for a picture if you’re a large group. The whole front of the building is lit up with stunning fairy lights.

Boutique Planet turns 30

Santa’s Grotto is open all week in the Harpur Centre from 10am to 5pm and on Christmas Eve from 10am to 2pm. Use code LB1 at the till for 20 per cent discount. No need to book, just turn up. Ticket price includes a small gift from Santa.

The Cellar Bar celebrates its first birthday on December 22. It’s become such an established venue in town, it feels as though they’ve been on the High Street for years. To ring in the New Year they are delighted to have two fantastic performances for you.

Starting the night off, they have the wonderful Samantha Hughes playing a selection country, rock n’ roll and party hits. Then Five Five Six will entertain everyone into the New Year with classic rock anthems.

You can also try and win a £50 bar tab in their free-to-enter raffle with 3 chances to win at 9pm, 10pm and 11pm. Open until 2am, early bird entry tickets are just £5. Visit website.

Cinderella Panto at Bedford Corn Exchange

Congratulations to Planet Boutique…. You don’t look it, 30 Years’ Young!

It’s testament to its longevity that Planet Boutique in The Arcade celebrates 30 years’ retailing stylish, original, quality ladieswear. The Team at Planet offer customers kind and friendly service and a range of brands you won’t find anywhere else. Why not pop along and check out their gifts, jewellery, accessories, and shoes and pick up a little something to transform your look stylishly into 2024.

News about town…. Poundland featuring a wide selection of Pep & Co clothing home items, frozen and chilled food is now open at the Former Tesco Metro location on Midland Road. On Silver Square, Not Another Jungle the second shop for plant expert Tony Le-Britton is scheduled to open soon, alongside French Patisserie Maison Le Vôtre.

In more delicious foodie news… The Gallery formerly in The Arc has re-opened on Mill Street as Small Hours, the perfect place to buy Sourdough loaves and hot cinnamon buns. The Arc has expanded into their former space and launched a new beautiful coffee shop, You For Coffee. ZaZa Café on Midland Road has been taken over and is now open as Emerald Restaurant serving delicious Turkish dishes.

Putt Putt Noodle

Putt Putt Noodle has opened! Located in Harpur Shopping Centre, Putt Putt Noodle is a cool miniature golf course packed full of adventure, culture and fun for all. Immerse your senses within a rural area with many villages and a heritage that is world famous. Explore the tranquil cherry blossom or even Tokyo. Maybe going on a dragon quest is how you swing? Either way you’re in for a good time. Book now for this epic pan-Asian themed adventure golf meets Asian street food experience. Book now.

Looking ahead to the summer, world-class live music is back at Bedford Park from June 28. Bedford Summer Sessions provides amazing artists and live music events tailored for multiple audiences in the beautiful setting of Bedford Park.

Having previously operated under the banner of Bedford Park Concerts, Bedford Summer Sessions are proud to announce Jess Glynne (June 28) Tom Jones (July 4) Pete Tong Ibiza Classics (July 5) James Orchestral Performance with special guest Johnny Marr (July 6) Nile Rogers and Chic, with special guest Sophie Ellis Bextor and Deco (July 7).

Tickets make the perfect easy Christmas or birthday gift and are available now through the Summer Sessions website Book nowwhilst earlybird prices hold.