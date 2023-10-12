Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In 2019 England appointed its first Minister for Loneliness. With Brexit dividing the country – we were already in a bad situation before the Covid-19 pandemic hit and meant we spent 18 months avoiding human interaction apart from those in our own household. Kill The Cat wanted to tackle this issue through creating a show which helps teach people how to socialise again.

LET'T TALK. is an exciting hands-on experience where small groups of audience members will be led through six interactive installations which will have them making cups of tea, painting portraits, and sharing memories – all in the aim of reconnecting. Not only will audiences have fun whilst taking part in this 90 minute social experiment, but they also will be contributing to a digital portrait museum of local residents – giving the community a legacy piece of art which represents those living there.

Kill The Cat Theatre are an award-winning theatre company which is a collaboration between theatre makers Dylan Frankland and Madeleine Allardice. They make bold interactive theatre exploring difficult social issues in inventive ways – putting the audience at the heart of the action, be it through interactive gameplay or striking up a genuine conversation. TALK. is the company’s second show with the show’s premier delayed due to the pandemic. It has been supported by Arts Council England, into Bodmin, Feast, Hall for Cornwall, Theatre Deli and Cornwall Council.

Two Scientists surrounded by balloons

Kill The Cat started making TALK in February 2020 and since has developed to be a production which takes over theatres and venues - giving the audience an exciting opportunity to see theatre in a different way. Taking TALK to Warwick Arts Centre is an exciting challenge as they will be performing at their re-opening weekend and a great way to explore the fantastic new building. In Lockdown, Kill The Cat remained busy, converting their piece ‘The House Never Wins’ to be a digital interactive piece of theatre about the climate crisis. The show digitally toured the UK and had audiences joining from the US, Australia, Spain, The Philippines, the Netherlands and Malaysia. This young company is fast to react and bring high quality theatre which is relevant and accessible to today’s society.

This is immersive theatre like you’ve never seen it before. Fun, thought provoking, and full of surprises; join Kill The Cat's crack team of scientists as they attempt to decipher the key to connection and what it means to be human.

LET'S TALK. 21st and 22nd October at The Place Bedford. Book tickets here: https://www.theplacebedford.org.uk/shows/talk-by-kill-the-cat/