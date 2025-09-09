Legally Blonde: The Musical comes to Bedford

Bedford Marianettes are bringing Legally Blonde: The Musical to Bedford.

The Bedford Marianettes present Legally Blonde: The Musical at the Trinity Arts & Leisure Theatre this Autumn. Running from Wednesday, 29th October to Saturday, 1st November, 2025, this high-energy, feel-good production promises to be a highlight of the local theatre calendar.

Based on the beloved film, Legally Blonde follows the journey of Elle Woods, a fashion-savvy sorority queen who defies expectations by enrolling at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend. Along the way, she discovers her true potential and proves that being true to yourself never goes out of style.

The Bedford Marianettes have been a cornerstone of Bedford’s amateur theatre scene for over six decades. With a legacy of more than 150 shows, the group continues to thrive, producing two musicals each year and showcasing the incredible talent of local performers.

Legally Blonde: The Musical promotional poster with QR code

Their home at Trinity Arts & Leisure is a hub for community theatre, where the Marianettes rehearse and perform with passion and professionalism. Whether you're a seasoned theatre-goer or new to the scene, their productions are known for their warmth, energy, and high-quality entertainment. Don’t believe us? Check out our glowing NODA reviews!

Tickets for Legally Blonde: The Musical are now available online. Performances begin at 7:30pm each evening from Wednesday, 29th October to Saturday, 1st November, 2025 at Trinity Arts & Leisure Theatre, Bedford. You can book your tickets via TicketSource at

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/marianettes/legally-blonde-the-musical/e-bebrax

or visit the Bedford Marianettes website for more details