Learn some first aid in Bedford

Learning first aid together

The North Bedfordshire Network of St John Ambulance invite you to join us in Bedford Town Centre (by the Faces) on Saturday 7th June between 10.00 and 15.00.

Come and learn how to do CPR, use a Defibrillator, manage a choking episode, treat different types of wounds, take your own blood pressure, deal with first aid emergencies or ask us anything about first aid.

We will also have other activities which will interest you and your family; so do come along to see what St John Ambulance can do for you and how you can best look after yourself and your loved ones.