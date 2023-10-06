Last chance to see Linen and Lace exhibition at Panacea Museum in Bedford - plus special lacemaking event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Panacea Museum’s main exhibition for this year, ‘Linen and Lace’ is ending this month.

With around eighty members living in and around the Campus at its height, the Panacea Society left a wealth of personal items, including hand-embroidered linens and household lace pieces.

Here we have preserved and displayed some of these objects, to illustrate the members’ lives, and the importance of Linen and Lace.

A close-up look at some of the items on display

See Edwardian textiles, archive materials and personal objects which help tell the story of some truly incredible women.

To celebrate the final weeks of this exhibit, Aragon Lacemakers will be demonstrating their skills at a special drop-in session on Saturday, October 14. They will also have their 'have a go' lace pillows with them, so you can try your hand at traditional lacemaking. Come along between 12- 3pm. Drop-in, no need to book.

The current exhibition Linen and Lace closes on Saturday, October 22. Entry to the exhibition and main museum is free, with no need to book. The museum is open Thursday – Sunday, 11am - 5pm (last entry 4.30pm).