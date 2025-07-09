John Bunyan Sports and Fitness hold Wellbeing Games for local community

Taster sessions in the gym available at John Bunyan Sports and Fitness.

John Bunyan Sports and Fitness, in partnership with East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT) and Bedford Borough Council, is hosting the Bedfordshire and Luton Wellbeing Games on Friday 25 July.

Everyone across Bedford Borough, Central Bedfordshire, and Luton is invited to come along and try a range of activities, perhaps even a new sport, and get a free health check. The activities are all completely free of charge, with many suitable for the whole family.

Supporting healthier, more active communities, John Bunyan Sports and Fitness is run by GLL, the charitable social enterprise, on behalf of Bedford Borough Council. GLL’s mission is to improve the physical, mental and social wellbeing of local communities.

John Bunyan Sports and Fitness is a leisure centre for the entire family to engage in physical activities and have fun. Facilities include a 45 station gym, fitness class studio, cycle studio, sports hall, squash courts, soft play, sensory room, and café for post workout session catch ups.

The Bedfordshire and Luton Wellbeing Games will include:

Taster sessions such as yoga, gym circuits, and seated exercises

Sport activity tasters including basketball with Bedford Thunder, inclusive golf, mixed martial arts

Blood pressure/health checks by the GLL Healthwise team

Soft play sessions, sensory room sessions, cardio wall sessions, community garden tours

Tours of John Bunyan Sports and Fitness facilities, including its gym which features dedicated cardio, free weights and functional fitness zones

Information stalls from local charities/groups

Access to a body stat machine

The Mile Road leisure centre has disability parking bays, wheelchair accessible entrances and toilets, as well as lifts.