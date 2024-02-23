Hear from inspiring Bedford women at International Women's Day event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Guests will have the opportunity to hear talks from inspiring local women including Bedford Borough Councillors Ralley Rahman and Nicola Gribble and charity founder Pritti Saggi.

There will also be a networking breakfast, panel discussion and a showcase of female founder businesses.

Councillor Ralley Rahman will talk about her experience in setting up a group called iLearn Bedford, a safe space for women from diverse communities to support and empower one another, sharing both laughter and tears.

L to R: Councillors Nicola Gribble, Ralley Rahman, Caroline White

She will also focus on the challenges faced in creating a unique purpose and overcoming barriers, and share insights from her journey as the first Bangladeshi female to become a councillor in Bedford Borough.

Councillor Nicola Gribble will talk about older women and myth busting around the misconceptions in the workplace and society.

Pritti Saggi, who was nominated in the Bedford Independent Everyday Heroes Awards, founded Creating Memories, a charity that grants wishes to children and adults with life limiting or terminal illnesses.

Pritti will share what led her to set up the charity and how she overcame the many barriers she faced to carry on, and her plans for the future.

Pritti Saggi, founder of charity Creating Memories

Following the talks guests can visit the Female Founder Showcase, a celebration of female-owned businesses who are all coming together on Friday 8th March to sell and showcase their products and services as part of International Women’s Day.

The talks, panel discussion and networking start at 9.30am and the Female Founder Showcase will open at 11am.

The event is open to the general public and free to attend.

For more information visit www.bedfordheights.co.uk/events or https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/international-womens-day-female-founder-showcase-tickets-825211789677