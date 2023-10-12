Join The Harpur Centre on October 28th for a FREE, fearsome event from 10am to 4pm; filled with spooky surprises and activities.

Don't miss the FREE Halloween Kid's Club event happening this October at the Harpur Centre! All children are invited to join in the fun of decorating their own unique trick-or-treat bag. After that, they will embark on a spooky trail around the centre to find posters in different store windows. Once they've managed to find all 6 posters, they'll be rewarded with some yummy chocolatey treats to fill their new trick or treat bags with!

The event will be held on Saturday, 28th October from 10am to 4pm in the basement. This is an event you won't want to miss!

While you're there, don't forget to take a selfie with Harpur, the centre's mascot who'll be handing out balloons and posing with shoppers. It's a great opportunity for a day of Halloween fun.

Harpur Centre will also launch a bespoke Trick or Treat Instagram filter for the event. Make sure to check it out and don't forget to tag the centre in all your spooky selfies!

Kid's Club members can sign up on the day or beforehand on the centre's website.

Keep up to date with everything going on at the centre and sign up to Harpur’s Kid’s Club through the Harpur Centre Website: www.harpurcentre.co.uk/events