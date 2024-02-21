Find out more about life at Blakelands Lodge Care Home with open day in Marston Moretaine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blakelands Lodge care home in Marston Moretaine is inviting the local community to their Open Day on Thursday, February 29 from 11am.

Taking place in the care home on Gee View, the Open Day offers people the opportunity to tour the home’s luxury facilities, meet the residents and staff members, and enjoy live music from jazz singer, Ollie Corbett.

James-Eeles Feeney, the Home Manager at Blakelands Lodge, said: ‘We understand that there are sometimes apprehensions when looking for a care home, but we want to show people the incredible community and friendships we have built at Blakelands Lodge over the past two years.

Staff and residents at Blakelands Lodge

‘Blakelands Lodge is far more than a care home, it’s a place where you’re supported to live your best life and achieve the goals you’ve been aspiring to. All are welcome to pop in, we’ll have plenty of refreshments, and our team will be on hand all day to answer any questions you may have.’

Open Day will take place at Blakelands Lodge care home, Gee View, Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, MK43 2AH.

To find out more, call 01234 862 629 or email [email protected].

Blakelands Lodge is a residential and dementia care home operated by Ideal Carehomes.