eBay announces collaboration with Woburn Safari Park to help motorists get MOT ready this spring

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

eBay, one of the UK’s biggest online automotive marketplaces for parts and accessories, will be inviting motorists to join them at Woburn Safari Park, Bedfordshire, for a wild safari adventure while their car receives a pre-MOT check.

For one day only, guests will be invited to the eBay pop-up garage where their vehicles will be given the once over, courtesy of a team of mechanics who will inspect their vehicles and advise on any potential advisories that could arise on their MOT test.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the mechanics get to work, guests will get to experience the road safari in cars provided by eBay. They will get to witness the amazing wildlife Woburn Safari Park has to offer, up to a windscreen’s width away and safe in the knowledge that a cheeky monkey won’t run off with their number plate.

On Sunday March 24th eBay UK, will be hosting a one-day event to help the public get MOT ready

Laura Richards, Category Lead Vehicle Parts and Accessories eBay UK Ltd, said: “With over half (56%) of British motorists claiming they feel bored while they have their MOT test done, and with its well-known residents famous for their love of car parts and accessories, Woburn Safari Park provides the perfect location to keep our guests entertained.

"At the same time, we’ll be able to share our expertise to help them prepare and feel confident for their MOT test, potentially saving them money in the process too”.