Easter egg-stravaganza at Whipsnade Zoo

Hop on down to Whipsnade Zoo this Easter for an enormous Easter egg hunt with a twist – families visiting the conservation zoo will be tasked with cracking a secret code to be rewarded with a tasty treat!

From Saturday 5 April to Monday 21 April, children and their grown-ups can join the search for five gigantic eggs hidden within the UK’s largest zoo, each with a fun connection to an animal. Young detectives will have to spring into action and solve the riddles at each location to uncover where the next egg is concealed!

Stamping their special code-cards at each spot, kids will collect letters and un-scramble the code to reveal a top-secret word with a conservation theme. Successful egg-splorers can exchange their completed code cards for a special Easter prize, as well as enjoy some easter-themed crafts, in the golden egg garden - the final destination of the Easter egg hunt!

Families can also hatch a plan to attend the daily animal talks, where they will discover why penguin parents share egg-warming duties and learn which fish carries its eggs in its mouth. All these fascinating facts will help inspire young conservationists to write a golden promise in the golden egg garden, sharing how they will help ZSL to create a world where wildlife thrives.

A wolverine enjoying Easter-themed enrichment

As part of their Zoonormous day out, visitors can crack on and explore Whipsnade Zoo’s 600-acre site, taking in the 11,000 animals that call the conservation zoo home including Asian elephants, pygmy hippos and a bundle of African lion cubs.

Visitors who buy a ticket to the conservation zoo this Easter could also win a night’s stay in Lookout Lodge, an overnight experience which includes three private tours, dinner, bed and breakfast, and two free days of zoo entry (full t&cs on website).

An excellent value day out, the Zoonormous Egg Hunt is free with zoo entry and under 3s go free – book your tickets online now at www.whipsnadezoo.org