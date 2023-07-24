Drama club in Bedford for children aged 10 to 15 tackles issues of climate change and sustainability

Youth theatre organisation Standing In The Wings is excited to announce an innovative and thought-provoking drama club themed around "Climate Change and Sustainability" tailored specifically for children aged 10 to 15.

Through this captivating theatrical experience, young actors will explore the urgent global issue of climate change and the significance of sustainable practices in our world. Working in partnership with The Place, Bedford this promises to be an engaging week of activities and conversations.

In an effort to inspire the younger generation to become environmental stewards, Standing In The Wings has crafted a unique drama club that not only entertains but also educates and raises awareness about one of the most pressing issues of our time: climate change. Through the powerful medium of drama, participants will delve into the various aspects of climate change, the impact of human activities on the environment, and the potential solutions that can lead to a more sustainable future.

Hot In Here Poster

Under the guidance of experienced drama instructors, young actors will embark on a thrilling journey of creativity and expression, using their talents to portray the challenges faced by our planet due to climate change. They will collaborate in developing engaging scenarios, character portrayals, and captivating narratives that shed light on the importance of environmental preservation.

Standing In The Wings firmly believes in the power of youth to effect positive change. By engaging children and teenagers in meaningful discussions about climate change, this Drama Club aims to empower them to take action, make sustainable choices, and influence their communities towards a more eco-conscious and sustainable lifestyle.

The drama club will take place at The Place Theatre on Bradgate Road from Monday, August 7 to Friday, August 11 and will run from 10am to 4pm.

Limited spots are available, so to secure a place register online at www.standinginthewings.co.uk. The club costs £18 per participant per day including lunch

Standing In The Wings is a local and popular youth theatre organization dedicated to nurturing creativity, instilling confidence, and fostering a love for the performing arts among young individuals. By providing a safe and inclusive space, the organsation aims to develop the artistic and personal growth of each participant, while also encouraging them to be socially conscious citizens.

This drama club presents an incredible opportunity for young individuals to not only shine on stage but also make a real impact on the world around them. Parents and guardians are encouraged to enrol their children in this one-of-a-kind theatrical journey by registering at www.standinginthewings.co.uk