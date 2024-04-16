Discover sailing with Stewartby Water Sports Club open day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Established in 1972, Stewartby Water Sports Club has access to one of the largest areas of water for sailing in the Herts, Beds and Bucks area.

The lake has over 200 acres of water for recreational sailing. Set against the backdrop of Marston Vale Millennium Country Park, Stewartby Water Sports Club is the perfect place to sail and relax.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is a clubhouse and the large patio overlooking the lake is an excellent place to socialise and barbecue after a day on the water.

Squids and Sharks training

The club’s Squids and Sharks youth programme has two hours free training for members youngsters every Friday evening throughout the summer. The club also organises many social events during the season.

On Saturday, May 4 from 11am to 4pm the club is holding a Discover Sailing Day where anyone interested in sailing is welcome to come and have a try for themselves. There’ll be a fleet of dinghies and a team of expert crew waiting to take you on the water to experience first hand the pleasure of sailing. You will be able to look at all the facilities at the club and chat with members to learn more.

This event is absolutely free and everyone is welcome, no booking is required.