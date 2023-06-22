Dance icon Janice Robinson 'excited' to sing hit Dreamer at Bedford Park

Janice Robinson rose to fame in the 1990s as the first vocalist of Eurodance group Livin' Joy with dance hit 'Dreamer'.

Janice Robinson continues to tour around the world

Singer/songwriter and dance icon Janice Robinson is set to perform her hit 'Dreamer' at Bedford Park as part of Ministry Of Sound Classical.

Ministry Of Sound Classical will include your favourite dance tracks reimagined and performed by a 30-piece orchestra.

Chatting about her upcoming appearance, Robinson said: ''I cannot wait to perform at Bedford Park for Ministry Of Sound Classical. It is always such a spectacular event and I always love seeing the crowds reaction when I hit the stage with my hit song 'Dreamer'. I will also have some surprise tracks too. Singing to familiar and new faces is always exciting. I hope to see you there!''

After leaving Livin' Joy, Robinson went on to carve out a successful solo career, from touring as the replacement singer for Snap!, singing for Oprah Winfrey on the opening of her brand Oxygen, appearing on Charmed and even opening up for the late Tina Turner on her 2000 farewell tour.

More recently, Janice re-released Dreamer with DJ Lodato which features on the FIFA 2023 soundtrack and also released single 'Just A Little Love' with London based record label OMG Collective.

The legendary event will be at the park on July 1st 2023 – with tracks and other stars including Roger Sanchez, Judge Jules, K-Klass and Ellie Sax.

Enjoy an incredible show with further such classics as Hey Boy Hey Girl (The Chemical Brothers), Sunchyme (Dario G), Insomnia (Faithless), Right Here, Right Now (Fat Boy Slim) plus many more, delivered like never before.

Since 1991, Ministry of Sound has dominated dance music, establishing itself as one of the world’s most iconic brands. It redefined the compilation album, with its all-conquering ‘The Annual’ series and attracts millions of clubbers to its global events annually.

Ministry of Sound Classical has previously played to packed audiences at London’s Royal Festival Hall and heads to The Royal Albert Hall in September 2023.