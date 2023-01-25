Eugene comes to The Quarry Theatre Bedford on March 17

Comedy theatre show Eugene is coming to The Quarry in Bedford after a critically-acclaimed 2022 UK tour.

Parodying egomaniac tech CEOs, the comedy theatre show sees millionaire, inventor and narcissistic tech giant ‘Hugh’ from Hu-Bris Industries launch the first superhuman A.I. computer 'Eugene' at a press conference.

Combining technology with live performance, the comedy sci-fi show speaks to the audience via an on stage screen and via their smartphones, posing the ultimate question of what happens when we give technology power to solve our global problems.

The show, taking place at The Quarry Theatre on Friday, March 17 at 7.30pm, will be using The Difference Engine, a programme offering integrated captioning and delivering part of the story via the audience’s smart device, increasing accessibility and allowing audiences to engage with alternate endings.

Star Dan Nicholas said: 'With Elon Musk doing whatever he's doing with Twitter, an increase in conversation about A.I generated artworks and this winter feeling like the coldest it's ever been, it's fair to say the themes of Silicon Valley, A.I and climate change are as relevant ever. I'm excited for audiences around the Midlands to see this and hear what they think.'

Daniel was shortlisted for the BBC New Comedy Award in 2013, won best Improv show with Conversation Garden and received multiple award nominations at Dave’s Leicester Comedy Festival 2015-18. He has performed successful stand up game shows in Edinburgh for the last three years along with launching stunts such as the Bandai Edinburgh Fringe Tamagotchi Challenge 2019.

