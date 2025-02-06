CLICK Arts Foundation hosting “warm, welcoming space for wellness” at Wellbeing Media Studio in Bedford

East Midlands Charity, CLICK Arts Foundation in collaboration with Wellbeing Media Studio, Bedford are hosting a Warm Welcoming Space for Wellness at Wellbeing Media Studio, 20-22 St Mary’s Street, Bedford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will be held every Wednesday, officially starting Feb 26th 2025 (with a soft opening with limited hours,12-2pm on 12th and 19th Feb).

According to the Bedford Council website “The rise in the cost of living and increased energy bills means people will be faced with tough decisions about when they can afford to heat their home. To help residents, Bedford Borough Council is working with local partners to develop a Welcoming Spaces network.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warm and Welcoming Spaces are places which offer a free and non-judgmental place to enjoy a hot drink, have a chat, charge their phone, make use of the Wi-Fi to do some work or simply read a book or watch TV.

Wellbeing Media Studio- opening as a Warm Welcoming Welcoming Space

Wellbeing Media Studio has been given a small grant as part of the Bedford Welcoming Spaces Network and will open their space on Wednesdays 10-2 from Feb 26th onwards, with:

- free Wi-Fi

- charging facilities

- TV

Book exchange available

- a hot drink

- as well as a kindness rail and book exchange.

There is a soft launch of the space with limited opening hours 12-2pm on Wednesday Feb 12th and 19th, and with the studio itself focused on wellbeing, from the official launch date of Feb 26th (10-2pm), there is also a weekly opportunity to book in a “Talking session” with Chartered Psychologist Dr Audrey Tang and free wellbeing workshops will be offered for you to try something new to benefit your wellbeing!

At the official launch on Feb 26th where the studio opens from 10 – 2pm we will welcome:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kindness rail available

- local holistic therapist and Reiki healer Susannah Bradley of Bedford Play Therapy running a free sound bath from 12-2pm.

And then, the following weeks:

- March 5th brings Kezzabelle Ambler, the 11th Bard of Northampton running a Weaving Words Workshop – encouraging us to get creative for our mental health from 12-2pm.

- And Bedford Coach Judy Lindsay of Optimise Coaching joins us for a micro workshop at 1pm on March 12th.

Private 'Talking sessions' can be booked with Chartered Psychologist Dr Audrey Tang

Please note though that because the space is limited, the Studio is capped to 15 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The whole Wellbeing Studio Team, who work closely with Milton Keynes Charity CLICK Arts Foundation, agreed that we have a really lovely space that we wanted to share it more broadly, and so opening our co-working facilities is a great way to welcome people in.” says Dr Audrey, founder of CLICK and who runs the Studio. “Not only will this be a lovely “public lounge” to meet, chat and make friends, but we also hope to bring in more of the amazing local wellbeing experts who feature on our e360TV show for the USA, Mental Health Matters, to deliver full or micro-workshops or be available for questions while we are open and we also have a number of leaflets to signpost people to the support that is out there.”

For more information email [email protected]. The Welcoming Space at Wellbeing Media Studio, 20-22 St Mary’s Street, Bedford opens for a soft launch 12-2pm on Wednesday 12th and 19th; then fully Weds 26th Feb onwards from 10-2pm (places capped at 15.)