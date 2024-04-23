Charity SMART raising funds for homelessness in Bedford with walking challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedford-based homelessness charity SMART is holding a walking challenge in May, which is National Walking Month. It’s looking for enthusiastic participants from all walks of life (get it?) to take part in this fantastic spring event.

The concept is easy: all you need to do is sign up online and pick a distance to walk from May 1 to 31. The charity is asking everyone to do their best to try and raise £100 each. Bedfordshire has so many beautiful walks to enjoy, why not join and take in some of the gorgeous scenery?

SMART runs the well-known and much-replied-upon Prebend Centre in Bedford town centre. It’s a place people can go when facing and experiencing homelessness when they are facing a crisis and in desperate need of support. The help provided on-site is both immediate and long-term and often leads as a gateway to SMART’s other services.

The centre’s resources include caseworker support, breakfast, second-hand clothing, bedding, hot lunches, hot showers, toiletries, and GP/nurse appointments. The service does not receive any statutory funding and costs around £270,000 to run.

You can join the Steps for SMART challenge by signing up online: SMART!: Steps for SMART (enthuse.com)