Charity partner announced for Bedford Big Play UK event in October

A fun-filled indoor festival for preschoolers, which is taking place in Bedford this October, has announced details of its local charity partner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Big Play UK event, hosted by Little City UK, will take place on Sunday, 05 October (9.30-4 pm) at John Bunyan Sports & Fitness on Mile Road, Bedford. The event, which is designed to bring together an array of family-friendly partners in one place, will offer a series of interactive workshops and creative classes, along with thrilling play zones and entertainment. The whole day has been designed for preschoolers and young children, making it a perfect family day out.

To add to the occasion, Little City UK has announced that the Big Play UK event will be raising money for FACES (Family and Children's Early-help Services), a Bedford independent charity offering practical and emotional support to families under stress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicki Fletcher, founder of Little City UK, says, “This is our second Big Play UK event, following the success of our inaugural event which took place in Ipswich. We’re thrilled to be holding this event in Bedford. It was important to us that we worked with a local children’s charity because we want to make a positive impact in the world. Little City UK has been running interactive role-play sessions in Bedford for several years now, and we wanted to support a local charity that genuinely means something to the families who come along. They specifically requested that we chose FACES to be our charity partner, and we’re over the moon to partner with such a fantastic cause.”

The mini stage will be available again this year for a selection of exhibitors to share their classes (The Ipswich timetable is pictured)

Michaela Martindale, Chief Executive of FACES says, “It means a lot to us that Little City UK have invited us to become their charity partner for the Big Play UK event. It’s fantastic news that the event will be raising money for us to deliver our services, but it means even more knowing that Little City’s customers specifically asked for us to get involved. That shows that the work we are doing to support children and families in Bedford is being recognised for its impact. We’re really excited about the Big Play UK event; it’s going to be a really great event, and we’ll be there on the day to say thank you in person to those people who kindly advocated for us to be the charity partner.”

The Big Play UK is a unique concept created by Little City UK.

The event will bring together local children’s entertainers and educational workshops, including baby signing, mini first aid, acrobatics and phonics. Children will have the opportunity to have their faces painted, get involved in messy play, meet their favourite characters, play games and explore their imaginations through Little City’s mobile role-play areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With morning and afternoon entry sessions available, the Big Play UK will be a fun family day out, highlighting the best family entertainment available in Bedford.

Ipswich guests enjoyed character appearances from Lucy's Princess Parties, pictured here with event organisers Vicki Fletcher (Little City UK) and Kate Powell (Little City Suffolk.) Bedford visitors will also be able to meet and greet characters thanks to 'Be Our Guests Princesses!'

Vicki adds, “The Big Play UK is a unique concept because it’s not often that everything comes in one place, particularly for preschoolers and young children under the age of 6. There’s a real festival feel to the event, with something for everyone. We want the day to be packed with families, and the more people who are there, the more money we can raise for FACES. It’s a real win-win, and we can’t wait to see everyone there on the day.”

The Big Play UK event is a ticket-only event, with prices starting from £5 for adults and £19.50 for children. A family ticket (two adults and two children) is priced at £45.

Tickets can be purchased via the Little City UK website - https://www.littlecityuk.com/the-big-play