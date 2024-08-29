Celebrate National Cinema Day with £4 tickets at Vue Bedford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Film fans can get their big screen fix at Vue for just £4 this Saturday (August 31) as part of National Cinema Day.

All films, all day are just £4 when purchased in person (with a 90p booking fee for tickets booked online) to mark the annual event designed to bring people together in celebration of the way films should be seen – on the big screen.

There’s an abundance of titles to enjoy on the day, including summer smash hits Alien: Romulus, It Ends with Us and Deadpool & Wolverine, with familiar faces for families to enjoy in Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4.

For those wanting to enjoy a classic, as part of Vue’s ongoing Back on the Big Screen collection National Cinema Day customers can revisit 80s sci-fi with The Terminator and get lost in magical worlds with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Film fans can catch the latest Alien: Romulus this Saturday for £4.

To coincide with the celebration film fans will also have a chance to try Coca Cola’s Freestyle beverage, The Fan Favourite, a delicious combo of cherry and vanilla - available for one week only at selected venues.

Darren Howe, General Manager of Vue Bedford, said: “Nothing compares to the experience of seeing a film the way it should be seen – on the big screen. That’s why we’re encouraging as many people as possible to head down to Vue Bedford this Saturday.”

To find out what’s playing at Vue Bedford, visit www.myvue.com/national-cinema-day.