CBeebies favourites TWIRLYWOOS are coming to the Bedford stage this weekend.

Toodloo, Great BigHoo, Chickedy, Chick and Peekaboo will set sail for the Quarry Theatre on Saturday and Sunday May 13 and 14 for a spectacular theatrical adventure.

Featuring all the favourite characters from the hit TV show, expect mischief, music and plenty of surprises as the Twirlywoos embark on a new adventure onboard their Big Red Boat. The funny, loveable Twirlywoos are brought to life on stage with beautifully inventive puppetry, promising an hour of colourful fun and laughter in an enchanting introduction to theatre for little ones.

The cast of Twirlywoos

Twirlywoos Live! is brought to the stage by MEI Theatrical whose recent productions include Sarah and Duck Live on Stage (Polka Theatre and UK Tour) and The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show (West End). It is written by Zoe Bourn, who has brought to life some of the world’s best-loved children’s titles including Thomas and Friends and Fireman Sam Live!.

Twirlywoos was first broadcast on CBeebies in 2015, and in 2017 celebrated its 100th episode. It is co-created by Anne Wood, who has devised shows including Teletubbies, and Steve Roberts, who with Anne co-created the Bafta-winning CBeebies series Dipdap. The cast features actor-puppeteers Ceri Ashcroft, Katriona Brown, Ben Murrell, Jonathan Norman and Chris Wills.