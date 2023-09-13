Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Tuesday, September 19, Cauldwell Medical Centre (CMC) will open its doors to the Bedford community for an educational open house from 2.30pm to 6.30pm.

The event will allow residents to meet the Cauldwell Medical Centre's healthcare team in Bedford, learn about available services, and hear from insightful speakers on critical health topics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CMC serves over 9,400 patients as a major healthcare provider for Bedford residents.

Cauldwell Medical Centre Entrance

"We want to improve access to care and health education for our community," said Anita Green, practice manager. "This open house will allow us to engage residents so we can better serve their needs."

The full programme includes:

Jack Banfeild – MSK Specialist – What does Jack do?

Terry & Jill Wellbeing team – What are wellbeing team/Social Prescribers?

Salma and Trib – complaint process – What happens when I complain?

Gogo Abbey – Pharmacy role in primary care? What is that about?

Maggie Kalilani- Themuka NHS app and how to use it, what is it for?

Mat Waskiewicz and Jennifer Santos – What is an ACP (Advanced Clinical Practice)? What’s an ANP? Advanced nurse practitioner (what’s the difference?

Gincy John – Flu vaccinations and what a nurses role is

Simone Mingay – How to access NHS as a learning disability patient

Tea and Coffee served in the kitchen with a biscuit

ELFT management present

GP’s How to get the most out of your appointment

Rebecca Coughlan – OT (Mental Health) Dawn Allen – SMI Mental Health services in the NHS

Manjeet – Diverse Cultures community Support – Local courses

ICB (Integrated Care Board) what services do they offer our patients?

Diane Silvester E Consult – Why use e consult? What’s the benefits?

Jane (PN (Practice Nurses) – Flu vaccinations and what a nurses role is

PPG Members (Patient Participation Group) what are we and what is our role?

Kiddy Corner – Let us look after your child

Residents of Bedford can sign up to attend the Cauldwell Medical Centre open house by visiting https://bit.ly/3DtlnTr.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This open house will showcase our passionate team and wealth of services available right here in Bedford," added Dr Mohit Venkataram, executive lead for Primary Care at East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT). "We encourage all local residents to attend and get informed about their healthcare options."