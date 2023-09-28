Care company hits the road to spread the word about dementia

Home Instead Bedford, a trusted home care provider, is breaking the silence surrounding dementia and offering invaluable insights in various locations to assist families as they navigate the challenges of ageing loved ones.

Their 'Key to Care' campaign invites locals to pay a visit to their exhibition stand and learn more about dementia, from how best to deal with a loved one’s symptoms, to the support available in the community.

The Home Instead Bedford team will next be present at Morrisons on Ampthill Road, delivering a one-stop-shop for crucial care advice. 'Home Instead will provide their insight based on years of experience in helping the community with their care requirements.”

Moona Karim, the owner of Home Instead Bedford, says: "Our team stands as a beacon of knowledge for anyone facing the complexities of caring for aging loved ones. Recognising the uncertainty that arises when a family member can no longer look after themselves, we extend a supportive hand to assist individuals in making informed decisions when it comes to care. Whether seeking guidance on the next steps or specialised dementia care, we're here to help."

Krystal Westgarth, head of care professionals, pictured managing a ‘Key to Care’ stand

Mark your calendars for the following dates and locations to connect with Home Instead and its team of knowledgeable care professionals:

16th October – Morrisons, Ampthill Rd, Bedford MK42 9PP from 9am to 11am

19th October – Boots at Interchange Retail Park, Race Meadows Way, Kempston, Bedford MK42 7AZ

Home Instead Bedfordshire’s care professionals offer a range of care, from personal care such as help with dressing and bathing, home help, and companionship.