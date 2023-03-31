Calling all young journalists! Join the press pack at The Place this Easter holiday

It’s for youngsters aged 11 to 16

Press Pack 2023 – Easter Holiday Course

Here’s the perfect way to keep budding journalists busy this Easter holiday.

Following their successful Zine workshop in Summer 2022, The Place Bedford is back with another week-long workshop for young people aged 11 to 16.

Working together across the week the youngsters will create their own newspaper, filled with local and relevant journalism based on their own interests.

Covering all areas of research, investigation, interviewing, editing and photo journalism this course is perfect for young people interested in flexing their creative writing skills, as well as budding photographers, cartoonists or visual artists.

Running from April 10 to 14, the sessions run from 10am to 4pm each day. There is a 45min break for a healthy lunch each day which will be provided on site (and included in the cost of £15 per day).

