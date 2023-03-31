News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
3 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
3 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
4 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Calling all young journalists! Join the press pack at The Place this Easter holiday

It’s for youngsters aged 11 to 16

By Lissy MaltContributor
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:43 BST
Press Pack 2023 – Easter Holiday Course
Press Pack 2023 – Easter Holiday Course
Press Pack 2023 – Easter Holiday Course

Here’s the perfect way to keep budding journalists busy this Easter holiday.

Following their successful Zine workshop in Summer 2022, The Place Bedford is back with another week-long workshop for young people aged 11 to 16.

Working together across the week the youngsters will create their own newspaper, filled with local and relevant journalism based on their own interests.

Most Popular

Covering all areas of research, investigation, interviewing, editing and photo journalism this course is perfect for young people interested in flexing their creative writing skills, as well as budding photographers, cartoonists or visual artists.

Running from April 10 to 14, the sessions run from 10am to 4pm each day. There is a 45min break for a healthy lunch each day which will be provided on site (and included in the cost of £15 per day).

Spaces are limited to 20. Visit The Place Bedford website to book.