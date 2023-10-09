Bugsy Malone is coming to Bedford this half term!

This October half term the Bedford Marianettes are bringing a youth production of Bugsy Malone to Trinity Arts and Leisure Theatre in Bedford. The perfect trip out for the whole family to enjoy.

Just imagine - It's prohibition era, New York. A city full of mobsters, showgirls and dreamers. Rival gangster bosses Fat Sam and Dandy Dan are at loggerheads. The custard pies are flying and Dandy Dan’s gang has gotten the upper hand since obtaining the new-fangled “splurge” gun. Now, Fat Sam and his bumbling buffoons are in real trouble!

Enter Bugsy Malone, a penniless one-time boxer and all-round nice guy, thrust not-so-willingly into the gangster limelight when he becomes the last resort for Fat Sam’s hapless hoodlums. All Bugsy really wants to do is spend time with his new love, Blousey, but that just isn’t in the cards for our hero.

Directed by Charlie Hammond-Smith and Choreographed by Leanne White with Musical Direction from Carol Ward & Bex Badham, this new production has a cast of local young performers ranging in age from 8 to 17. You will not believe the talent they have between them and you will find yourself smiling, singing and dancing along to this show.

Our Bugsy cast, taken by Michael Heath Photography

The Bedford Marianettes are passionate about producing high quality, local amateur musical theatre. Formed back in 1960 they aim to put on 2 musical theatre shows a year, with their February production 'The West End Proms' already in the works.

'Musical Theatre brings people together from all different age groups and backgrounds for one common goal, to entertain. The cast of Bugsy Malone is a true celebration of that and we hope that the Bedford community will come together to support the show.' shared producer Cheryll Wilson.

Bugsy Malone runs this half term from October 25th - 28th October at Trinity Arts and Leisure.