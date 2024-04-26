Bowjangles bring hilarious string quartet comedy to Bedford | May 2024

Forget everything you think you know about string quartets and prepare to be blasted into space with Bowjangles – an anarchic group of genre-spanning musicians. Bowjangles are bringing their hilarious musical comedy Dracula in Space on tour this spring, coming to the Quarry Theatre, Bedford on 10th May.
By Victoire GoudeauContributor
Published 26th Apr 2024, 14:25 BST
Dracula in Space is a hilarious and totally original musical comedy that sees the award-winning quartet heading into outer space to meet a mysterious benefactor whose proposition seems a little too good to be true. But what happens when their lead violinist starts to act a little strangely?

This epic horror and sci-fi caper gets us thinking - would you sell your soul in order to sell your art? Dracula in Space is an explosive production that is a love letter to classic horror films and their iconic scores, but is at its heart a story of friendship and camaraderie.

Bowjangles: Dracula in SpaceBowjangles: Dracula in Space
With over 15 years of performing under their belts, Bowjangles have performed all over the world from rural village halls to concert halls, festivals and street performances, hospitals and the occasional prison. In 2019, the company made their Off-Broadway debut, performing at SoHo Playhouse, New York.

'Completely original... the music would be entertaining enough without all the other incredible action and comedy going on.' ★★★★★ Broadway Baby

'Full of zest, action and charisma... unfailingly entertaining.' ★★★★ Chortle

'Impossible not to have a great time.' ★★★★★ British Theatre Guide

'An absolute riot from start to finish.' ★★★★★ The Wee Review

Warning: contains scenes of graphic violins.

