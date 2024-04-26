Bowjangles bring hilarious string quartet comedy to Bedford | May 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Forget everything you think you know about string quartets and prepare to be blasted into space with Bowjangles – an irreverent, anarchic group who bring music, theatre and comedy together in a way you've never seen before. Fresh from a five-star knock-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, that left audiences cheering on their feet, the foursome is now heading to venues across the UK.

Dracula in Space is a hilarious and totally original musical comedy that sees the award-winning quartet heading into outer space to meet a mysterious benefactor whose proposition seems a little too good to be true. But what happens when their lead violinist starts to act a little strangely?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This epic horror and sci-fi caper gets us thinking - would you sell your soul in order to sell your art? Dracula in Space is an explosive production that is a love letter to classic horror films and their iconic scores, but is at its heart a story of friendship and camaraderie.

Bowjangles: Dracula in Space

With over 15 years of performing under their belts, Bowjangles have performed all over the world from rural village halls to concert halls, festivals and street performances, hospitals and the occasional prison. In 2019, the company made their Off-Broadway debut, performing at SoHo Playhouse, New York.

'Completely original... the music would be entertaining enough without all the other incredible action and comedy going on.' ★★★★★ Broadway Baby

'Full of zest, action and charisma... unfailingly entertaining.' ★★★★ Chortle

'Impossible not to have a great time.' ★★★★★ British Theatre Guide

'An absolute riot from start to finish.' ★★★★★ The Wee Review