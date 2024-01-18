Channel 4’s Last Leg writer tackles life in Bedford in new comedy novel

The writer says “It has its dull moments, and dark places - but so do we all”

A comedy writer is discussing why he chose the ‘suburbs’ of Bedford over the Big Smoke in his new novel.

Adam Vincent is asking readers ‘How do you cope with moving to the suburbs and raising a family?’ in his book ‘How Not to Kill Yourself When Living in the Suburbs’.

The writer spent the first five years of living in Bedford, fielding questions about why he and his family chose to settle in the under-valued Bedfordshire town.

Adam Vincent is tackling the deep questions when it comes to living in Bedford.

Especially as, by that point, he was working in London as a core writing for the BAFTA Nominated Channel 4 show ‘The Last Leg’. It wasn’t until lockdown that he sat down and began to write about his experience of choosing the suburbs.

Adam said: “Whenever I told people I had settled in Bedford, they reacted as if I was trying to poke something in their ear. Their head would jerk back and say Bedford? Really? Bedford?”

The questions sparked the idea for his new book, and he began considering what it meant to build a life and live with your decisions, be they geographical or other life decisions.

The novel is an exploration of one man’s attempt to navigate his way through life in the suburbs.

Loosely based on his own experience, Adam’s book explores the themes of loneliness, the pressure of the never ending bills, family life, raising children, male friendship and community.

Written in the style of a journal, Adam’s character blindingly faces all of life’s pitfalls head-on and often falls flat on his face. Supported by a cast of relatable and likeable characters Adam slowly learns how to survive, and potentially thrive, in the suburbs.

Adam added: “Bedford is really one of the main characters in the book, and like most of the characters you slowly fall in love with it. Sure, it has its dull moments, and dark places - but so do we all.”