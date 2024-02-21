Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hailing from Bedford now based in Nashville, USA, Danni Nicholls returns for another hometown show featuring a local all-star band (Sam Barrett, Luke Tuchscherer and Dave Banks).

With new songs, some classic covers and originals from her extensive catalogue, Danni brings a truly unique and eclectic mix of Americana flavoured music to Esquires on May 10.

The wind still in her sails from three consecutive Americana Music Association UK award nominations (Album, Artist and Song of the year in 2017, 2018 & 2020 respectively) plus extensive tours and opening slots with the likes of Shakin' Stevens, The Secret Sisters and Lucinda Williams, Danni, her powerful, arresting voice and her dynamically poetic original songs are ever-gaining presence and reach.

Garnering comparisons to artists such as Linda Ronstadt, Brandi Carlile and Roseanne Cash, Danni’s vibrant, captivating performances are all but guaranteed to melt your heart into the soles of your boots.

Her passionate delivery, captivating voice, mesmerising guitar skills and charmingly engaging between-song banter compel you to fall under her spell.

Special guest for the night is award winning singer/songwriter extraordinaire, Nashville's Sarah Peacock. An electrifying force on the Americana scene, Peacock has captivated audiences and garnered fans around the world with her soul-stirring melodies and raw, honest lyrics.

