Bedford's Brewpoint celebrates May Bank Holiday with annual Beer and Beyond Festival

On Saturday, May 4 to Sunday, May 5, Bedford taproom, brewery and eatery, Brewpoint, is welcoming beer lover and foodies to its second annual Beer and Beyond Festival, set to be a celebration of seriously good beer, great grub and live music.

With an incredible line up of Brewpoint beers as well as guest kegs from top-notch UK breweries Jubel, Yonder, Northern Monk, Beyond Belief and Brew York, guests can enjoy a veritable ‘top of the hops’ from the UK craft beer scene. The festival promises an unforgettable experience for all, whether you’re a curious newcomer, or a seasoned beer aficionado.

Guests can enjoy live music all weekend and discover talented artists spanning various genres, all with a crisp beer in hand. There will be two music areas, the Brewpoint beer garden where the live acts will be showcased, and the beer tent where the resident DJ will be taking centre stage.

Meanwhile a top class line-up of local, gourmet food trucks will mean guests can choose fromsome lip-smackingly tasty tucker to fuel their beer fun. Vendors will include Bedford favourites Chicken George and Caw’s Burger, alongside Brewpoint’s very own brick pizza oven.

The Brewpoint Beer and Beyond Festival will take place on Saturday, May 4 to Sunday, May 5, noon until late, and tickets are available from: designmynight

Tickets are just £10 per person and include a wrist band, a festival glass to keep, your first Brewpoint beer for free*, and entry for the whole day.