The ultimate event for fans of tabletop, board games, miniatures, scale models, miniature railway and wargaming! After the success of 2023, we’ve moved to a much larger venue this year and added a wide range of new activities and interests.

Bedford Tabletop Expo is set to take place at Bedford International Athletic Stadium, Barkers Lane, on Saturday February 17 from 10am to 5pm and Sunday, February 18 from 10am to 4pm.

Wargaming

Over 30 traders, various exhibitions, RC car racing, educational games for kids, open play tables, demos, trading card leagues, painting competitions and a bring and buy!

The BTE brings together hobbyists from all walks of life to share their passions and spotlight their skills with an opportunity to join in with activities, play games and pick up supplies over the weekend! 100% family-friendly with FREE entry for children aged 15 and under.

Browse over 30 trade stands and pick up everything you need for your tabletop gaming and miniature building, marvel at handmade displays, miniatures and not-so-miniatures from local clubs and hobbyists.

You can see multiple model railway displays from local enthusiasts and even race a 1/12th scale model car around the track!

Painting Competition

Visitors to the event can play games designed to help children with puzzle solving, social skills and other educational elements, or make a donation to charity and paint some models of your own.

If you’re keen to get involved you can jump on a hosted or open table and play wargames, boardgames or RPGs with anyone you like, try out a wargame, learn a new boardgame and find out more about the clubs that exist in Bedford.

Trading card leagues will also be at the event – join in with Lorcana, Pokemon, MTG or Yugioh and win some prizes!

There’s also the chance to win a trophy by showing off your skills in the Painting, Diorama and Cosplay Competitions.

Painting Competition

Browse hundreds of secondhand items from community members personal collections and find a bargain to add to your own!